MP Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 In Bhopal Sees Korea Coach Back India As Strongest Title Contender | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India is the toughest contender among the teams participating in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, said Kim Yo-on, the coach of the Korean women's field hockey team. Kim attributed the Indian team's superiority to its speed and the individual skills of the players.

Also, they have good teamwork and experienced players. “I think they will win,” he said, adding that “India was the No. 1 team, followed by China, Korea and Japan, which are almost on a par.”

Kim spoke to Free Press on the sidelines of training at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Tuesday afternoon. About the preparations for the championship, Kim said, “We are having training sessions, not much right now, as our squad mostly consists of young players at the moment.

We are focused on developing Korean hockey and this tournament is a great opportunity for them to grow. Nine players are making their debut, so almost 50% of the team is young.”

When pointed out that nine members of the Korean team were debutants, while captain Lee Yu-ri is 32, Kim said that despite this, he was confident that the team would gel well.

When asked about the quality of the turf at the stadium, he said that it was a bit soft and bouncy.

“All new turfs are the same. It is only after some years that they develop an individual character,” he said, adding that curry was his favourite Indian food.

The Korean and Chinese teams arrived in Bhopal for the tournament to be held from November 19 to 28 at the sports complex.

Meanwhile, Japan, China, Korea and India teams practised at the hockey stadium of the complex on Tuesday. The tournament will formally open on Thursday with a total of six teams, including hosts India, contending for the title.

Korea's record in Asian Champions Trophy

Of the eight editions of Asian Champions Trophy played so far, Korea emerged as the champion thrice. In 2010, they beat Japan in the final in Busan, South Korea. In 2011, they defeated China in the title clash in Ordos, China, and in 2018 in Donghae, South Korea, where they humbled India in the final.

In the last two editions, played in Ranchi (2023) and Rajgir (2024) in India, they ended up in fourth and fifth positions, respectively. India has won the last two tournaments, defeating Japan in Ranchi and China in Rajgir.

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