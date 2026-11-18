Bhopal Fake Call Centre Racket Busted, 4 Women Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing Sarpanchs Across 8 States |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fake call centre operating from Bhopal's Harsh Vardhan Nagar was busted in a joint operation by Nagpur police and TT Nagar police on Tuesday.

The centre allegedly targeted village sarpanchs across eight states, posing as journalists and threatening to expose corruption in their panchayats to extort money. Four women including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested.

The network targeted sarpanchs from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. A team of Nagpur police arrived in Bhopal and conducted a joint raid with TT Nagar police on Tuesday.

Police traced the callers to three illegal call centres in Harsh Vardhan Nagar, Nishatpura and MP Nagar. While 25 women worked at the Harsh Vardhan Nagar centre, four each were employed at the other two.

Apart from the alleged mastermind Monika Lal Singh Suryavanshi (28), the arrested women have been identified as Neha Lal Singh (23), Akshara Milind Ark (21) and Komal Mohan More (23). Police have served notices on the other women working at the centres. Nagpur police subsequently secured their transit remand and took them to Nagpur.

Trained in different languages

Investigations revealed that the mastermind Monika Lal Singh Suryavanshi had been operating the call centre for nearly five years. She had employed women and paid them salaries of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

The women would call sarpanchs and panchayat representatives in different states. Monika trained the callers in Marathi and other regional languages to make their conversations sound authentic.

Four-step extortion strategy

Details of gram panchayats and their representatives were collected through the Mahapanchayat portal.

Sample greetings and advertisement designs were sent to them on Independence Day and festivals. They called sarpanchs posing as newspaper journalists and demanded Rs 3,000 for advertisements published on behalf of their panchayats.

They were threatened with corruption exposure and the publication of defamatory reports if payment was refused.

Woman sarpanch's complaint exposed network

The racket surfaced when several women sarpanchs from Nagpur district raised the issue with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Lohari Sawanga village. Fadnavis then directed police to register a case and take action.

Meena Suresh Singh Suryavanshi (47), sarpanch of Godhani Gaymukh village panchayat in Nagpur Rural district, complained that she received an Independence Day greeting advertisement sample from Dainik Shreshtha News. On August 17, a woman posing as a journalist demanded Rs 3,000 for the advertisement.

After repeated calls and threats, the complainant approached the police on November 10. Narkhed police registered a case under fraud, extortion, impersonation and criminal intimidation.

Eight-state calling registers recovered

Police have recovered registers containing details of different states. Police suspect that the gang extorted lakhs of rupees from sarpanchs.

The total amount and involvement of other suspects are being investigated through bank accounts, mobile numbers and call records. Police have frozen four bank accounts linked to the suspects.

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