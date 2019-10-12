Indore: Kodwani on indefinite dharna at Cong office

Indore: Social activist Kishore Kodwani on Saturday sat on an indefinite dharna at city Congress office to demand that state government and administration take steps to save the city and environment.

He alleged that district administration has been implementing plans without due diligence and citizens have been facing trouble due to its experiments.

“We are losing greenery and watershed areas. City is seeing unplanned development, which resulted in traffic jams and other issues. Immediate steps should be taken to save city for future generation,” he said.

Kodwani demanded that administration should match the city’s watershed map with maps available with it and with the central government.

“Comparing the available records with the present conditions will clear the situation that Indore was once water-rich but now even the existing lakes are in danger,” he added.

Suggesting a plan to control traffic, he said administration should allow vehicles on road on the basis of its size.

“Small vehicles should be allowed on narrow roads while large vehicles like buses should ply on wide roads,” he told media.

Kodwani added he will continue dharna till state ministers Jitu Patwari, Tulsi Silawat and Sajjan Singh Verma, minister incharge Bala Bachchan and urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh see his presentation and take steps to preserve environment.