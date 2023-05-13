Indore-Khandwa GC project: 36 major, 76 minor bridges to be made

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the new alignment of the 71 km long Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwada section of the Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project besides 21 tunnels, 36 major and 76 minor bridges, 12 road under-bridges and 3 road over-bridges will be constructed.

Since the section passes through forest area, special arrangements will be made for the movement of wild animals. The final survey report of this section, which is being prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Limited, will be submitted by June 30 this year.

This was informed by Ashok Kumar Mishra, general manager, of Western Railway in a review meeting held on Wednesday here in the city at office of Deputy Chief Engineer (DCE) Construction. In the meeting MD of RITES Rahul Mithal was also present. They reviewed the ongoing rail projects of the region. During the meeting, the progress of final location survey of Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwada section (71 km) and Jhabua-Dhar section (103 km) of Dahod-Indore new line under Ratlam-Khandwa gauge conversion work was discussed in detail. During this, senior officials of the construction department and the manager of Ratlam division were also present.

Read Also Indore: Woman among three held with drugs worth Rs 1 lakh

During the presentation, it was informed that the final location survey in Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwada section is almost completed. Due to the difficult geographical condition in this sub-section, many new techniques have been used during the location survey. Drone surveys were done in this section. In addition to this, the work of geophysical survey, geo-mapping and exploratory drilling was also done. In many places, the survey workers had to walk for miles in the forests.

The new alignment has been finalized in this section and 80% of the geotechnical survey work has been completed. The work of land acquisition and clearance from the Forest Department is also in progress in the block. The target to complete the broad gauge work in the Rau-Patalpani section of this project has been set for this year itself.

Indore-Dahod project

RITES officials informed about the progress of final location survey in Jhabua-Dhar section of Dahod-Indore new line. In this section also the work of final location survey is almost completed and the final location survey report will be prepared by July 31 this year. The work of new line has also been completed from Indore to Tihi (21 km) and from Dahod to Katwara (11.30 km).

Read Also Indore: Special camp to give licences under Mandi Act