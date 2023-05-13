Indore: Special camp to give licences under Mandi Act

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, special camps are being organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board in the mandis of the district.

In these camps, work is being done to issue licences to Tulawati, Hammal, traders, processors, manufacturers and fruit-vegetable traders under the Mandi Act. Till now camps have been set up in Laxmibai Nagar Mandi. Today, a camp was also organised at Mandi located in Sanyogitaganj. The process of setting up camps is going on continuously.