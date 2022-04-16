Indore: Keep name in voters’ list only in one place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked voters to keep their names in the voters’ list only at one place and delete them from any other place. If this is not done, their names will be deleted and penal action will be taken under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act of 1950.

Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, provide that no person shall be entitled to be registered at more than one place in the electoral roll. A person whose name is registered at multiple places shall be punishable under Section 31 of the Act.

ALSO READ Indore: Hundreds of devotees throng temples to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:52 PM IST