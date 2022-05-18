Indore: Jumping the red light is now a habitual act for Indoreans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims about able and efficient traffic management in the city fall flat when it comes to red light violations. Jumping the red light is a trend in Indore as it has become one of the most frequent traffic violations in the past four months even after strict law enforcement by the traffic police.

It is not only dangerous for others, but also for the one who commits the violation, as, sometimes, it causes serious road accidents leading to loss of human lives. Vehicles are often seen jumping the red light at signals not only once, but several times and, when they are questioned about it, they make weird excuses to justify their misconduct.

To reduce the incidents of red light violations, even though the authorities have placed traffic policemen at almost every intersection in the city along with RLVD cameras, incidents of violation are increasing every month.

According to the figures issued by the traffic police of Indore, 21,276 motorists were challaned for jumping the red light at signals from January 2022 to April 2022 in which two-wheeler vehicles registered the highest number of violations.

The authorities, when questioned, say, “The authorities are taking strict action against those who are violating traffic laws through strict law enforcement.” But all their stern efforts to control traffic go in vain as nobody in the city seems to be taking them seriously.

Red light violations:

January—2,741

February—4,399

March—5,876

April—8,251

Total—21,267

It is clearly visible that red light violation cases have been increasing every month despite the fact that the authorities are slapping challans vigilantly.

(Contributed by Shivani Batham)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:30 AM IST