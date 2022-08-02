Indore: Jan Sunwai begins at DAVV after three years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of three years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tusday started holding Jan Sunwai (public hearing) for addressing issue related to examination and results.

“We have started holding Jan Sunwai once again for resolving issue related to students on the spot,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that Jan Sunwai would be held twice a week from now on.

Previously, the Jan Sunwai used to be held on Tuesdays. Now, the Jan Sunwai would be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Following the orders of the state government, the Jan Sunwai was started on RNT campus of DAVV in 2011. However, it was discontinued in 2019, for reasons best known to powers that be.

In last meeting executive council of DAVV instructed for holding Jan Sunwai once again in chamber of exam controller. The EC had instructed for holding Jan Sunwai two days a week.