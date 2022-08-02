e-Paper Get App

Indore: Jan Sunwai begins at DAVV after three years

Previously, the Jan Sunwai used to be held on Tuesdays which will now be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of three years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tusday started holding Jan Sunwai (public hearing) for addressing issue related to examination and results.

“We have started holding Jan Sunwai once again for resolving issue related to students on the spot,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that Jan Sunwai would be held twice a week from now on.

Previously, the Jan Sunwai used to be held on Tuesdays. Now, the Jan Sunwai would be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Following the orders of the state government, the Jan Sunwai was started on RNT campus of DAVV in 2011. However, it was discontinued in 2019, for reasons best known to powers that be.

In last meeting executive council of DAVV instructed for holding Jan Sunwai once again in chamber of exam controller. The EC had instructed for holding Jan Sunwai two days a week.

Read Also
Indore: Goof-ups continue in DAVV exams; students asked to fill up blanks on OMR sheet-based exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeIndoreIndore: Jan Sunwai begins at DAVV after three years

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA