 Indore: IT Head, Former Sales Head Of Co Held For Stealing Client Data     
They were reportedly misusing the data for other company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested the IT head and an ex-sales head of a company for stealing client data of their company, police said on Saturday. They were reportedly misusing the data for their own company. However, the crime branch team is investigating the case further.  

According to a crime branch officer, Ravi Agrawal, owner of Signal Expert Global LLP Company, lodged a complaint with the crime branch that some of his employees had stolen the client data and research of the company and were misusing the data for the publicity of their company named Sky Technical Solution Hub LLP and caused financial loss to the complainant. 

The crime branch officers started an investigation and found that Agrawal’s company provides trade services advisory for the forex/comex market and the IT head of the company named Rahim Khan and ex-sales head Rohit Sharma allegedly stole the client data and misused this data for their company.          

A case under sections 43, 66 and 72 of the IT Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered and the accused were arrested. They confessed to stealing the data from the company. Police have recovered two mobile phones and four laptops from them. Further investigation is on into the case.       

