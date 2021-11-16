Inodre: MPPSC candidates want release of results with 14% OBC quota

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10,000 candidates who took State Service Main Examination-2019, and 3.4 lakh candidates who appeared in State Service Preliminary Examination-2020, have demanded the release of results and completion of selection process with the old rule of 14 per cent reservation for OBC.

The candidates have dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPPSC chairman in this regard. As OBC reservation issue is sub-judice, the results of the main examinations are stuck for eight months and the result of the preliminary examinations could not be declared for the past four months.

More than three-and-a-half lakh candidates who appeared in the examinations are tired of waiting for the declaration of results.

Along with this, about six lakh other candidates in MP are also suffering due to the reservation dispute. These are the candidates who are preparing for different exams of MPPSC.

As final order on the reservation issue is pending, the announcement of the State Service Examination-2021 has not even been done even as barely one-and-a-half-month is left for the year to end.

If the notification is not released before end of the year, year 2021 will become a zero year for state service examination-2021.

In such a situation, many candidates who have the last chance to take PSC exam due to their age will become ineligible.

Two cases pending, delay in decision

The government had increased the OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. Petitions are pending before the High Court on the quota issue. The court had stayed the order pertaining to the increase in reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. However, it had clarified that the government can continue with 14 per cent reservation to OBC until a final verdict is given in the matter.

Till the petition is decided, the government can complete the selection process with 14 per cent reservation. The candidates have also sought an appointment with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for discussion over the issue.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:40 AM IST