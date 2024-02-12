Indore: IT Company Employee Killed, Subordinate Injured As Car Overturns | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old IT company employee was killed, and his subordinate was injured after the car in which they were travelling overturned in Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction late on Saturday night. The accident occurred on Bypass Road near Ralamandal around 2:30 am. The car driver lost control as he was momentarily blinded by another vehicle’s light from the front and hit the divider that resulted in the car overturning a couple of times and going into the nearby agriculture field.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kaustubh Lambe, a resident of Sainath Colony in Tilak Nagar area. He was a project manager in an IT company and was returning with his subordinate Prashant Dixit, a resident of Silicon City, from the company’s annual party. Prashant told the police that they were near Ralamandal area and Kaustubh was driving the vehicle when the accident took place.

He said that he was unconscious for a few hours and when he regained consciousness, he called the police and ambulance for help. They were taken to the hospital where Kaustubh was declared dead.

Prashant’s cousin Akshay said that both Prashant and Kaustubh were found lying outside the car. Prashant owns the car, but when Kaustubh his senior expressed his desire to drive the car Prashant could not decline his request, said Akshay. However, it is yet unclear who was driving the car as some family members of Kaustubh said that Prashant was driving the car.

Kaustubh was the only son of his parents, and his father works in the Public Health Engineering Department on a technical post. The family members were preparing for his marriage and searching for a bride for him. The police have initiated a probe into the case to know the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Indore: Teenager Returning From B’day Party Killed In Road Accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth was killed and his friend injured after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Betma police station area late on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Chetan Verma, a class 12 student and a resident of Chiklonda village in Depalpur.

The accident happened around 12.30 am when he was returning from a friend’s birthday party along with another friend Ajay, 17, who was injured.

They were taken to the hospital where Verma succumbed to his injuries. A probe into the matter was launched.