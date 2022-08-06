Indore: Irrigation subsidy being given to 13 lakh farmers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP government has started giving subsidies for irrigation work through DBT. Last month, the subsidy amount given for irrigation was deposited in the accounts of 13 lakh farmers of Malwa and Nimar.

State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that DBT is proving to be effective for transparency and providing timely information about the help being given to the farmers. This is also a very good step towards digitization.

The managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Amit Tomar said that the company has also done effective work towards digitization which is the top priority of the Central Government and the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Virtual accounts of 13.25 lakh farmers of all the fifteen districts of the company area were opened. Now the subsidy given by the government for irrigation work is being deposited in these accounts. The Madhya Pradesh government has deposited a total of Rs 384.98 crore i.e. about four billion rupees in the virtual accounts of farmers in the last month.

Tomar informed that Indore Rural Circle, Khargone, Dhar, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Mandsaur are included in the areas with maximum irrigation pumps in the company area. There are more than one lakh farmers in these districts.

