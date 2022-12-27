e-Paper Get App
Indore: Introductory meet of Gurjar Goud Brahmin community held

-More than 700 youths take part

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand introductory meet of marriageable youths of Shri Gurjar Goud Brahmin Community was held in which 700 candidates introduced themselves coming on stage.

Social worker and ayurved doctor CP Trivedi was specially present on this occasion.

Satyanarayan Sharma, the convenor of the meet informed that more than 1200 people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other cities of the country participated in the programme.

On this occasion, souvenir Suprayas 2022 was released, in which the details of the marriageable candidates including widows, divorced and disabled are included.

Prof Deepak Sharma and Raghvendra Tripathi said that they received more than 1400 entires.

The organisers had provided facility of astrologers whom the parents\candidates could consult.

Convener Satyanarayan Sharma, president of Shri Gurjar Gaur Brahmin Nagar Sabha, Vishnu Prakash Vyas and former president KC Sharma honoured the chief guest of the meet and national president of All India Gurjar Goud Nagar Sabha, Satyaprakash Joshi. 

