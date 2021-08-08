Indore: Internal probe panel registers statement of 20 staff members in the rape case of elderly in MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The probe panel constituted by Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration to probe the incident of rape with a 55-year-old woman at the hospital’s fifth floor will submit its report in couple of days.

The committee has registered statements of over 20 staff members including eight doctors, nursing staff, security personnel, and housekeeping staff. Along with investigating the case on the part of the hospital, the committee will also give suggestions to the hospital to prevent such incidents in future.

Superintendent of Hospital Dr PS Thakur had constituted a probe panel headed by Dr KK Arora and constituted with Dr Paridhi Shivde, Dr Aparna Sharma, nursing superintendent Margret Joseph, and administrative officer Samkit Jain.

“As the matter is a medico legal one and FIR has been registered, we are not probing about the incident or about the accused but only about the ways to prevent such incidents in the hospital again. We have taken statements from doctors, nursing staff, security guards, and housekeeping staff,” Dr Arora said.

He said that they will soon submit their report with the recommendations.

The committee will include the recommendations of compulsory dress code for all the staff and also to carry the identity card and duty of a female staff member at night.

What was the incident?

A 55-year-old woman was raped by a ward boy in the washroom of ward no 28 on the fifth floor of MY Hospital on July 27. Hospital administration had called police for investigation but she had refused to lodge any complaint initially. Later, she approached police on August 1 and lodged a complaint against the ward boy over which police registered an FIR under section 376 of IPC.