Indore Institute of Law inaugurates 4th International Meet on ‘Emerging Trends in Law’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Institute of Law inaugurated its Fourth International Conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Law, Management & Social Sciences—Envisioning Globe, 2030’. The two-day conference was conducted on June 14 and 15 in a hybrid model in which around 140 students from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey and Canada participated.

Professor V Vijaykumar was invited as the chief guest of the programme, along with vice-chancellor, NLIU, Bhopal; Akshay Kanti Bam, chairman, Indore Institute of Law; Manpreet K Rajpal, director and dean, Academics, Indore Institute of Law; Kamal Vyas, executive director (Administration) and SC Srivastava, CEO.

In his address to the participants, the vice-chancellor emphasised the phenomenal progress in the establishment of legal education over the past many years. He also shared the importance of technology in the coming years and encouraged the participants to engage in contributing to the field of technology as much as they could. He congratulated the team on organising the conference and for signing the MoU for the Student Exchange Programme with the NLIU. He also promised to fulfil the requirements of the National Educational Policy, 2020, and the Student Exchange Programme.

Later, he handed out a Certificate of Appreciation to Manpreet Kaur Rajpal for her recognition as ‘Top 10 Women In Education, 2022’ awarded by Women Entrepreneurs, India.