Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Indore: Industrialists organise Holi Milan Samaroh

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists celebrated a musical Holi Milan Samaroh on Monday, where various entertainment activities were organised.

AIMP president Pramod Dafaraia and Malwa Chamber secretary Suresh G Hariyani were also present at the programme where MP Shankar Lalwani was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Lalwani honoured Dhananjay Chinchalkar and secretary Rajkumar Hariani and association patrons Manoharlal Nagpal and Virendra Gaur.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:07 AM IST