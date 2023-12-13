Indore: Indore-Ujjain Second Railway Line Likely To Open For Traffic Next Month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for railway passengers as the second rail line between Indore and Ujjain is most likely to open from the first week of next month. The track doubling work is in its final stage. The second line which is capable of carrying Vande Bharat trains will save the travel time and open the possibility of rolling out more trains from the city. Following the excessive train movement on the about 73.79 km long Indore-Ujjain single line, it was decided to do doubling work on the section. The whole construction work was divided into three packages.

The doubling work between Ujjain and Karchha (17.68) km was completed in December 2020 and the work on Karchha-Barlai section of 36.48 km was completed in February this year. Now the track doubling work between Barlai and Laxmibai Nagar section (21.63 km) is about to be completed. ‘Under the track doubling work between Indore and Ujjain section a total of 22 bridges have been built including 3 major and 19 minor bridges.

Now, even the track has been commissioned between Barlai and Laxmibai Nagar section.

Currently, track linking is being done by the Engineering Department whereas the Track Distribution Department (TRD) is conducting work of overhead equipment (electric supply line), and signalling work is being done by the Communication Department under traffic work order (TWO). Under the doubling project, the development of Manglia Railway Station is also being done, wherein the 4 railway lines are being increased to 6 lines. The heights of the three platforms has also been increased there. Before the end of the month the doubling work would be completed’ said official sources.

The track doubling work between Indore-Ujjain has reached the final stage. Now track linking, signalling, and electrical work is going on between Barlai and Laxmbai Nagar. The inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is likely on December 29. The track is commissioned to cater to a speed of 110 km. Even the Vande Bharat train can run on it. In the beginning of next year the second line is likely to open for traffic.

-Khemraj Meena, PRO Ratlam Division.

The doubling of Indore-Ujjain section is very beneficial for the development of the railway facility of the city. The second line will reduce the crowded traffic density and run time of trains on this section. Also, it will open the possibility of rolling out of new trains from the city.

-Nagesh Namjoshi, Ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board.