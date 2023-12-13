Indore: LLM Exams Postponed At 11th Hour As Dates Clash With PSC Exams | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) postponed LLM second-year exams, which were to be held between December 13 and 18, at the eleventh hour as its dates were clashing with that of Public Service Commission exams.

LLM students turned up at Jan Sunwai in DAVV and informed the university officers that their exam dates are clashing with that of state service exam and forest service exam which are to be held on December 17.

The students informed the university officers that many of them have applied for the PSC exams so the university should postpone LLM exams till the job-oriented exams are over.

Initially, the university officers rejected their demand saying that the LLM second-year paper is not scheduled on December 17 but when students informed them that many of them got centres for PSC exams out of the city their demand was accepted.

The university postponed the LLM second-year exams by a week so that the students could take up their PSC exams without any added pressure. “We have rescheduled LLM exams. Now, the exams will commence from December 21,” said DAVV exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari.

DAVV denies request of special ATKT exams for MBA

A group of MBA students, who got ATKT in the fourth-semester exams, also turned up at the Jan Sunwai seeking special ATKT exams but their demand was rejected by the university officers. MBA fourth semester results were announced about a week ago.

Around 30 per cent students got ATKT in the exams. Some of the students reached Jan Sunwai and demanded special ATKT. The university rejected their demand saying that there is no provision for special ATKT in MBA exams.

The students argued that the university had conducted special ATKT in BEd course even when there was no provision for the same. However, their argument was not entertained by the university officers.