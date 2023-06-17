Indore: Indore Stands No 1 In Generosity Too

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, known for its cleanliness, food and industries is now being appreciated for having the most generous heart as well. Indoreans donated around 8.41 crore rupees for the development of anganwadis in the state. The administrative report released last month reveals that the major contribution received by the state comes from Indore and Bhopal.

‘Adopt an Anganwadi’ programme which was launched the previous year introduced the concept of helping bag, where citizens were asked to donate toys, clothes and other necessary items. Toys and other essentials received from Indore and Bhopal were collectively worth Rs 1.81 crore.

Indore was the city to collect maximum donation during the “Santa Bag” campaign in December 2022.

These donations were received under the Adopt an Anganwadi programme. The main objective

of the programme is "pure environment, happy environment and healthy child". Based on this concept, cooperation has been sought from all public representatives, general public, social organisations and other allied organisations of the state in this campaign.

“Adopt an Anganwadi initiative has been prominently working in the city as many organisations have extended their support to the department. Many clubs and organisations have been adopting the anganwadis in the city as well. For now the work of development and updating the work is being done” said Ramniwads Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

Objectives of Adopt an Anganwadi

Through the Adopt an Anganwadi programme, efforts are being made to fulfil three objectives.

1. Infrastructure development of Anganwadi centres.

2. Meeting the diverse needs of the beneficiary children of Anganwadi

3. Necessary cooperation in health and nutrition services. Under the programme, a willing partner or organisation can adopt one or several Anganwadi centres and provide necessary support in strengthening the infrastructure or upgrading the services of these centres.

Support received through donations

Description No of beneficiaries Amount received

Infrastructure 15549 anganwadis 6.13 crore

Health and Nutrition 557776 8.56 crore

Crowd-funding received from

Indore and Bhopal 8.41 crore

Anount received through

helping bag 1.18 crore