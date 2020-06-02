Indore: Indian Academy of Pediatrics comes forward to save doctor’s life, arrange for Rs 40K injection

Indore: Indian Academy of Pediatrics has come forward to help save the life of a doctor of Anesthesia Department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The doctor, who got Covid-hit while working in MRTB Hospital, is undergoing treatment at Choithram Hospital.

“His condition turned critical as he showed symptoms of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Tocilizumab injection is needed to treat such cases. The injection costs over Rs 40,000,” sources said.

After learning about the situation, Dr VP Goswami, Dr Ashok Sharma and Dr Hemant Jain of Indian Academy of Pediatrics came forward and helped in buying the injection for the COVID warrior.

“Doctors of anesthesia department have jointly bought the injection and we have committed to pay for the same. We will continue to help the COVID warrior in all possible way and wish him speedy recovery,” Dr Hemant Jain said.

However, this situation has triggered the need of a government policy to settle the expenses and treatment cost of doctors.

Thanking IAP, a senior doctor, also member of district core committee for COVID-19, reiterated the need for a government commitment in such cases.

Such situation demoralizes docs

A senior doctor of MGM Medical College, wishing anonymity, said such situations demoralize doctors who are working in the frontline. “Earlier, payment for doctors’ treatment was made through the Red Cross Society following the efforts of some senior doctors. Again our fraternity has come forward but there's been no guidelines from the government yet,” he said.

However, another senior professor said doctors should prefer to get admitted to government institutes or institutes authorized by the government for treatment to avoid such situations.

Government should take the issue on priority: MPMTA

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Rakesh Malviya said doctors are risking their lives to save people. “If any doctor gets infected working on the front, it is the government's responsibility to bear his treatment expenses. Government should declare guidelines for the same and support the doctors,” Dr Malviya said.

Medical College should make payment through RKS: Collector

District Collector Manish Singh said doctors are critical resources and true warriors in the current scenario. "I had a word with Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal to make payment through Rogi Kalyan Samiti for treatment of doctors working in MGM Medical College. Earlier, we have made payments for injections through Red Cross Society as well and will use such funds for the cause,” he said.

Singh added that there are various funds which should be used for the treatment of doctors on a priority basis.