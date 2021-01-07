Indore: In Kalyug, Ram city awaits 'this' Ahilya Nagari's swachhata model

Indore: The cleanest city of India, Indore, will now lead and develop India's cleanest Global Hub for Sanatan Dharma and tourist spot in Ayodhya. The Ram City will be built on Indore's clean city model with the help of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore starting next week. This MoU signed between IIM Indore and Municipal Corporation of Ayodhya (MCA), UP brought this dream project into its next gear of implementation. "We would be issuing work order next week and hope to begin the work about 2 days after that," Vishal Singh, MCA commIssioner, said.
What will IIM Indore do?
1) Replication of best practices of Indore model of cleanliness in MCA, Ayodhya, with special enhancements for maintaining cleanliness standards as an international spiritual tourism destination.
2) Drafting a plan for implementation of information, education and communication (IEC) as per Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) programme.
3) Organisation of training / capacity building programmes for Ayodhya MCA employees.
4) Organisation of training programmes in Project Management and best practices for Public officials of MCA, Ayodhya.
Plan is ready: Rai
"Work has already begun for making a detailed action plan to develop birthplace of Lord Ram Ayodhya as the most wondrous and clean spiritual tourism destination in the world. Ingraining the focal points of Indore's success as India's cleanest city will form an important part of the entire exercise.
We'll first start working on information, education and communication facets of the Swachh Bharat Mission. We will do a baseline study to assess the various processes that the Human Communication Channel utilizes to create awareness and disseminate information and then design a communication specifically for Ayodhya. I will personally head the five-member team on the project. The other management experts in the team, include Prof Ganesh N (Economics), Prof Prashant Salwan (Strategy and International Business), Dr Shruti Tewari (Associate Professor and trained social psychologist) and Prof Aditya Deshbandhu (specialist in new media studies and emerging field of game studies)."
