Ayodhya: After 'Deepotsav', cleaning operation begins

Ayodhya: After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, the municipal authorities, on Sunday, began a massive cleaning operation of the 'Ram ki Paidi'. Hundreds of personnel were deployed to clean the 'Ram ki Paidi' and the surrounded areas. The oil that had spilled over was removed by scrubbing with sand.

Harish Chandra Singh, municipal commissioner, said, "the lamps remained lit till 1 a.m. here and as soon as the lamps went out, our staff started the cleaning process. We are cleaning the oil that has been spilt on the floor, with the help of sand."

Around 800 municipality workers are carrying out the cleaning process here. The cleaning process is likely to be completed by Sunday evening. The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government has made several efforts in Ayodhya to beautify the holy city and one of them is the cleaning process being carried out after Deepotsav.

The tourism department of the state government in collaboration with a university broke the record for 'the largest display of oil lamps' made in 2018 when 3.51 lakh earthen diyas were lit as part of the grand 'Deeptosav' celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

"The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the department of tourism, the government of Uttar Pradesh and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on October 29, 2019," reads the Guinness certificate which also termed the event as 'amazing'.