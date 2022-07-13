Indore: In a first, electricity supply from towers built on pile foundation

Electricity towers installed by MPPTCL on pile foundation. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of promoting innovation and incorporating advanced technologies, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL) has, for the first time, constructed ultra-high-voltage towers on pile foundation, a technique which will go a long way in addressing geographical challenges that crop up in taking power supply across big water bodies.

With this new technology, electricity towers can now be constructed by making a pile foundation even inside rivers. Previously, installing high-voltage lines between two banks of the river used to be a big challenge before MPPTCL.

“MPPTCL has successfully used this technology in the construction of four towers in the middle of 2.5 km length of 132 KV Budhni Mohasa (Bawai) DCDS (Double Circuit Double Stringing) line at a cost of about Rs 31 crore,” said MPPTCL public relations officer Shahsikant Ojha. These towers have been built in the Tawa river passing near Mohasa village. A total of 32.9 km of this line was made operational of late.

The installation of ultra-high-voltage lines by crossing rivers, ponds, drains and so forth earlier was an uphill task. The lines were often installed with long spans on either banks of the river, which caused problems in installation, as well as maintenance.

“The pile foundation technique has addressed that challenge. This technique is very helpful in difficult geographical conditions of submerged areas,” Ojha said.

MPPTCL (Planning and Design Faculty) chief engineer Sanjay Kulshrestha said this technology being used for the first time by MPPTCL would prove to be a milestone for transmission line construction. For this, MPPTCL has prepared special design foundations.

“These techniques provide great flexibility to the construction work in areas with submerged and uneven geographical conditions, which allows for easy changes in the installation of these lines and subsequent maintenance,” he added.