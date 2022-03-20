Indore: In a first, DAVV bans mobile phones, cameras at convocation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has banned mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets at convocation scheduled on March 23.

In an advisory, DAVV stated that mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the auditorium, which is the venue for convocation.

The university stated that bags, briefcase etc are also not allowed inside the auditorium.

This advisory is for students, who are going to get a degree and medals during the convocation, and their parents.

Generally, students bring along mobile phones to get their photographers clicked while receiving the academic awards and honours.

Outstation students and their parents also sometimes carry bags and briefcases with them so that they can leave directly to their cities after convocation is over.

The university also categorically stated that children are not allowed inside the auditorium during the function.

Entry into the auditorium will be based on invitation card and ID proof.

Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the convocation whereas higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be chief guest.

Besides, Indira Gandhi National Center of Arts member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi will be special guest at the convocation.

First rehearsal of convocation will take place at 3 pm on Sunday.

