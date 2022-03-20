Indore: Day and night temperature turn stable but don’t expect much relief for two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens had relief from the continuously soaring temperature on Saturday as the day and night temperature turned stable, thanks to the western disturbance.

However, the weatherman forecast not to expect much relief from the heat as the Western part of the state will witness heatwave conditions between March 20 to 22.

“Reported maximum temperatures indicate a falling tendency throughout the country. This trend is likely to cause abatement in heatwave conditions from most of the affected regions from March 20. Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during March 20 to 22,” weathermen said.

Since early morning, the heat quotient remained high, making it difficult for commuters to move out. People were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the road-side kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to beat the heat. The humidity level remained at 40 per cent. Scorching heat forced the citizens to remain indoors.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded high at 20.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above the normal.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:35 AM IST