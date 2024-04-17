Indore: IMC To Make Recharge Pits In City For Enhancing Groundwater Level

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over depleting levels of underground water level, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to make recharge pits for enhancing the level. “Suitable places will be identified and recharge pits will be made there for increasing the level of underground water,” said municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. He spearheaded a comprehensive review meeting at the City Bus Office focused on water conservation efforts and boosting groundwater levels across Indore.

Joined by a plethora of officials including additional municipal commissioners, water supply officers, and zonal officers, the gathering underscored a concerted push towards sustainable water management. Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Verma delved into zone-wise strategies aimed at augmenting groundwater levels and cleansing vital water bodies within the city.

Addressing prevalent issues such as waterlogging during the monsoon season, concerted efforts to implement recharge pits and rejuvenate closed borings garnered significant attention during the meeting. Zonal officers gave presentation on innovative approaches to elevate groundwater levels. Keen on meticulous documentation, Verma directed zonal officers to conduct comprehensive surveys to gauge the impact of ongoing conservation initiatives. In a bid to amplify outreach, Verma pressed for collaborative efforts with local institutions to amplify the water conservation campaign.

Moreover, instructions were given for scrutiny of water tanker operations during the scorching summer for ensuring equitable water distribution. Verma also issued directives to prioritise the restoration of dried-up boreholes and preemptive cleaning of chambers ahead of the rainy season.