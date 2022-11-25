e-Paper Get App
Indore: IMC sets target to complete works of Water Plus survey by Dec 1

Staff Reporter | Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is all set to complete works related to the Water Plus survey by December 1.

During a review meeting on Thursday, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed her subordinates to complete all the works related to Water Plus by December 1.

Additional municipal commissioners Siddharth Jain, Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, all zonal officers and others were present in the meeting.

The officials were told to ensure that there is no leakage of water from anywhere and that water from the drainage lines does not go into the river or drain.

Keeping in view the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, Pal directed officials to complete the work related to maintenance and beautification by December 10. She also directed officials to complete the maintenance work of CTPT urinals by December 10.

Along with this, instructions were given to finish the work related to cleaning of drainage lines by making a roster.  

Read Also
Indore: Bhanwarkuwan, Khajrana flyovers to be two-armed
article-image

