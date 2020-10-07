Indore: IMC seals six properties for non-payment of tax

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday cracked the whip on property tax defaulters.

Different teams of IMC sealed as many as six properties for non-payment of property tax.

In Zone No 2, godowns of Ghanshyam Rathi at Ram Nagar and Chandrakanta Sand at Panchkuian were sealed for non-payment of Rs 12,13,769 and Rs 1,50,124 respectively.

In Zone No 14, assistant revenue officer Surendra Khare and his team locked the property of Dalal Das at Hukmakhedi for the outstanding property tax of Rs 2.26 lakh.

Gujarat Work and Time Credit Cooperative Limited at Snehlataganj was sealed for property tax dues exceeding Rs 5.7 lakh. Kaluram Navalram Joshi’s property was also sealed on Srimal Bafna Marg for non-payment of Rs 2.13 lakh tax.

301-326 offices of a finance company at Chetan Chambers flour were also seized for defaulting on Rs 7. 81 lakh property tax.

As a team of IMC reached at the scheme number 54 PU 4 plot for confiscating a property, the landlord gave a cheque of the outstanding tax amount of Rs 1. 83 lakh to the team on the spot.