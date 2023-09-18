Indore: IMC, People Join Hands To Bring City Back On Its Feet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the heavy downpour that threw life completely out of gear, the people of the city and IMC spent the better part of the Sunday draining the rainwater that had inundated many parts of the city.

Indore Municipal Corporation claimed that it drained rainwater from 220 places. From the time the downpour started on Friday afternoon to Sunday evening, municipal officials and workers armed with JCB, poclain machines and pumps were seen on roads draining out the water from water-logged areas.

Rainwater had entered the houses of people living in low-lying areas, and they also spent the Sunday removing the water. Due to heavy rainfall, trees and their big branches fell in around 60 localities. The IMC removed the fallen trees and cleared the roads.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was monitoring the situation from the control room at the IMC headquarters and giving necessary instructions to the officials. Three teams were present for 24 hours in the control room for receiving complaints.

The team members were forwarding the complaints received to the zonal office concerned and also taking feedback if the same had been addressed or not. On receiving complaints at the control room from residents, the civic body teams reached the sites to control the situation.

Residents from affected settlements shifted

The corporation evacuated and shifted residents from waterlogged and low-lying settlements in the city. Residents of Kabutar Khana were shifted to the nearby mosque/madrasa whereas residents of Mahesh Joshi Nagar and Shiv Nagar settlements were transferred to Dharamshala and Gadrakhedi.

The affected people of Sikandrabad basti were shifted to the Government School at Kila Maidan, while residents of Madina Nagar were shifted to the nearby madrasa and residents of Machhi Bazaar were moved to Chandrapal Dharamshala on Saturday night for their safety.

Arrangements for food, drinking water, toilets etc were made for the evacuated people. Along with this, medical treatment was also provided to the affected people, wherever needed. IMC distributed about 20,000 food packets and more than 25,000 biscuits to the residents of the affected area. More than 15,000 food packets were distributed on Sunday.

These areas were worst hit due to water-logging

Vimalshree Residency, Saraswati Nagar, Nyaya Nagar, , Govind Nagar Kharcha, Kushwaha's Garden, ChhotaBangada, Vidur Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Scheme No. 71, Tulsi Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Juni Indore, Sanjay Setu, KabutarKhana, Janaki Nagar, Chandralok Colony, Sadar Bazaar, SikandrabadBasti, Dhanlaxmi Nagar, Near Saint School, Vidyadham Shiv Mandir, Lavkush Colony, Sudarshan Nagar, Veketash Nagar, Geeta Bhawan Temple, Vasudev Nagar, TalawadiChanda, Bajrangpura, Scheme No 94, Scheme No 136, BabuMoraiBasti, Vijayashree Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and various places in the city.

IMC fights back

The corporation teams armed with 40 JCBs, 35 Poclain, 15 dewatering machines and 15 generator pumps ‘fought’ back. Throughout the day additional commissioners, department heads, zonal controlling officers, zonal officers, superintending engineers, executive engineers, and deputy engineers are continuously staying in the field in their allotted zone along with their subordinates removing water and looking after other necessary works.

Fallen trees removed from roads

On receipt of information about trees/branches falling due to the rain, a team of around 100 people from the garden department with 2 hydraulic machines, 5 chainsaw machines, 15 pole saw machines and 8 dumpers removed the fallen trees from the road.