Indore: IMC gears up for razing encroachments in parking space of buildings

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation is going to crackdown on buildings, especially commercial ones, which has encroached upon space reserved for parking and constructed halls, shops or rooms on it.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh directed building officers and building inspectors to serve notice to landlords who had misused space reserved for parking.

The commissioner directed the officers to give merely three days time to landlords to remove encroachment from parking space. “If they failed to remove encroachment themselves, you do the needful,” he told officers.

In the first phase, anti- encroachment drive would be carried out against 22 building owners identified in different zones, who have constructed and covered a larger area in the parking space. Singh said people are forced to park their vehicles on road as parking space in buildings is encroached upon.

In the meeting, instructions were also issued by the commissioner to issue notice to the building owners in case of not receiving fire NOC. IMC, on November 4, had asked to apply for fire NOC within 45 days. The civic body said it will issue NOCs in next 45 days.

Singh instructed all the building officers, building inspectors to survey their respective zones in next seven days to prepare list of buildings whose owners have not applied for fire NOC. Action will be taken against errant building owners.