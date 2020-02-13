Indore: IMC drive to recover pending tax worth Rs 1100 cr from today

Indore: Following the instructions by the state government, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to launch a drive from Thursday to recover outstanding and current fiscal dues of Rs 1100 crore.

In a review meeting, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh stated that the government has directed the IMC to collect outstanding and current fiscal revenue on war-footing.

He set targets for revenue collection and cancelled all leaves of revenue department officials till March 31.

The commissioner said that all each zonal officer would be given 1500 accounts of each ward for collection of revenue in the form of property tax, water cell and garbage collection charges.

“Two employees should be roped in the task of revenue collection in each ward,” Singh told zonal officers.

Deputy commissioner Arun Sharma was instructed to provide lists of accounts ward-wise to all the zonal officers and instructed the zonal officers to take action as per the above list from Friday itself.