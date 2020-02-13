Indore: IMC drive to recover pending tax worth Rs 1100 cr from today

Indore: Following the instructions by the state government, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to launch a drive from Thursday to recover outstanding and current fiscal dues of Rs 1100 crore.
In a review meeting, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh stated that the government has directed the IMC to collect outstanding and current fiscal revenue on war-footing.
He set targets for revenue collection and cancelled all leaves of revenue department officials till March 31.
The commissioner said that all each zonal officer would be given 1500 accounts of each ward for collection of revenue in the form of property tax, water cell and garbage collection charges.
“Two employees should be roped in the task of revenue collection in each ward,” Singh told zonal officers.
Deputy commissioner Arun Sharma was instructed to provide lists of accounts ward-wise to all the zonal officers and instructed the zonal officers to take action as per the above list from Friday itself.
Singh said property of big defaulters would be seized and attached.
Along with this, Singh directed assistant revenue officers to check flats and other units in G+3 and above height building that are having tax accounts and paying tax.
“If it was found that G+3 and above height buildings are not paying property tax then action will be taken against bill collectors of that locality,” he added.
Singh also stated that the revenue staff will not be entitled to any kind of leave till 31 March. Plus, all employees have been directed to work 10 to 12 hours daily for the purpose of recovery.
Making video of meeting costs dear
A bill collector had to face the wrath of the municipal’s commissioner anger for making a video of the meeting.
Zone 18 bill collector Jayesh Chauhan was found talking over the phone and making a video of the review meeting by Singh. He pulled up Chauhan and sent him out of the meeting hall. Singh directed additional municipal commissioner SK Chaitanya to terminate his services with immediate effect.
