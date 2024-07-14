Indore: IITians With Goal To Make India Proud; 673 Including 161 Girls Graduate | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When dreams are high and goals are fixed the journey to fulfil them becomes an inspiring story. A story that inspires others of their age. Kanchan Samadhiya and Krishangi Kashyap proved their merit and entered the portals of IIT-Indore and will be striving to attain new heights in their life. Kanchan Samadhiya, a PhD in Bioscience and Biomedical Engineering started her journey from Gwalior’s Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya.

She got the VPP Menon Gold Medal Award. While Krishangi Kashyap from Assam coming from a small village in Barpeta district of Assam entered IIT-Indore and aspires to become an astronaut. She received two awards one BUTI Foundation Gold Medal and Institute Silver medal (PG Programme).

“My goal is many miles away and doing PhD from IIT-Indore is just a milestone that I have achieved in my ongoing journey the destination of which is far away. Right now, I am working on Anti-Biotic Resistance (ABR) which is turning out to be a major global problem. ABR bacteria is found in wastewater, said Kanchan Samadhiya.

The major reason for this is people take antibiotics from chemists to treat their ailment and many times do not complete the course due to which the bacteria inside the human body becomes immune. The bacteria then travels through human waste in the drainage and then reaches streams and water bodies.

And when a human gets exposed to this water and gets infected then similar drugs do not work on the infection and could lead to death. I am doing research to produce a remedy that kills the ABR bacteria or makes the water safe. After cancer, ABR is the second reason for death worldwide,” she said.

“Ï studied in Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya Gwalior. Then I did BSc Bio-Tech from Kamla Raja Girls Government College. Then I came to Indore. Since my teenage, I wanted to be an Army Officer. I also did NCC but was unable to gain entry into the armed forces. Now my goal is to work for the nation and bring awareness and solution for this problem of ABR, especially in rural areas,” she said.

Similarly, Krishangi Kashyap who hails from a small village in Assam reached Indore IIT with the aim to become an Astronaut or contribute to the Indian space sector for research on Mars and Moon. “Becoming an Astronaut is in my bucket list. I have gone through data of Mars and Moon surface and also studied the south-polar region of the Moon.

I used Chandrayan’s data and surface property of the Moon for research,” she said. She added that I come from a local government school. It was a big achievement for the people of my region to reach IIT. I failed in my first attempt to get admission in IIT but did not get discouraged and took online coaching from Delhi and gained entry into IIT-I. I run an institute - Pragya Education Center to provide free guidance to aspiring Iitians and budding scientists, she concluded.