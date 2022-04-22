Indore: ​IIT-I to help West Discom with AI, machine learning tools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indian Institute of Technology Indore will provide new technology to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which will benefit both the company and the consumer.

A two-member team of IIT Indore led by Dr Tripti Jain visited West Discom’s headquarters at Pologround on Thursday.Jain said that the electrical engineering department of IIT will help the power company.

“We will provide artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to the West Discom. A team of faculty members and the students of the institute will work together for this.

This work will be very useful for both IIT and West Discom,” she said.IIT Indore team visited the specially designed hi-tech control centre for smart meters.

During this, the visiting team was informed about the work of smart meter planning, technological up-gradation, consumer convenience, knowledge sharing being done about smart metering across the country, correct reading, utmost reduction in disputes after correct billing and other works.

Superintending engineer, smart meter cell, DS Chauhan and control centre in-charge Naveen Gupta presented each aspect of the development journey of Smart Meter in Indore through a power-point presentation.The smart meter provides daily different types of data of each consumer to the power compnay.

This data will be used by the power company and the Department of Energy as well as the electrical engineering department of IIT Indore.West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said IIT Indore will shares its expertise with the West Discom, whenever need be.

“We also have a member of IIT Indore on our board. The initiative of IIT will definitely prove a milestone for the energy sector,” he said.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:31 AM IST