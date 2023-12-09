Indore: IISR To Observe 37Th Foundation Day Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR), a premier institute established in the year 1987 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, is celebrating its 37th Foundation Day on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, a grand celebration programme is being organised on the day at the institute campus with the auspicious presence of Dr Sanjay Kumar, chairman of the Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board of the Government of India, as the chief guest. Dr KH Singh, director of the institute, will present the details of the research achievements made by the Institute last year.

According to him, despite the adverse weather conditions, the year 2022-23 has been very good as far as the production of soybean is concerned. He said that the institute has been successful in the identification of two short-duration soybean varieties namely NRC 165 and NRC18. As well as NRC 188, the first vegetable soybean variety of Central India was also identified. These three varieties will be demonstrated on the farmers' fields after the gazette notification of the Government of India.

The organising secretary of the programme, Dr. B. U. Dupare, principal scientist informed that the institute employees who have made exceptional contributions in the research achievements in soybean research this year will be honoured during the Foundation Day function.

According to him, retired employees of the institute will also be honoured for their significant contribution to the progress of the institute. During the inauguration programme six publications including the institute's official language magazine ‘Soya Vritika’, extension bulletin ‘Modern Cultivation and Technical Recommendations of Soybean’, ‘Agri-Business Incubation Centre – Soya Processing, Value Addition, and By-Product Technology’ Dos and Don’ts for soybean cultivation will be released.