Indore: IIM Indore Hosts International Program On Digital Public Infrastructure

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) is hosting the ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) Executive Course on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) from October 23-28, 2023, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This program has brought together thirty senior officials from a diverse group of countries, including Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Bolivia, Brazil, Jamaica, Lao PDR, Nigeria, Maldives, Cambodia, Egypt, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, for a six-day immersive learning experience.

The program was inaugurated by IIM Indore's Director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, and was attended by Prof. Rajhans Mishra, Programme Coordinator.

In his opening address, Prof. Rai emphasized the significance of the DPI program and its transformative potential for citizen-centric and business-related applications worldwide. He underlined the importance of collective responsibility in the fields of digital evolution and environmental protection, with a focus on achieving prosperity for all nations without harming others. Prof. Rai encouraged participants to engage in mutual learning and networking to build global awareness for a brighter future.

The program primarily focuses on digital public infrastructure, with specific emphasis on Aadhar, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and DigiLocker, which play a pivotal role in current and future applications across various sectors such as agriculture, education, and taxation. Participants will explore the functioning of DPI services and their applications across diverse domains.

Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts from various fields and delve into topics including Leadership Communication, India's role in technology leadership, the establishment of a Global DPI Ecosystem, Cybersecurity on DPIs, AI-backed Platforms, and more. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights into emerging technologies and their potential for citizen-centric and business services.

The inaugural event concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Rajhans Mishra. IIM Indore's commitment to international collaboration and knowledge exchange is evident through programs that enrich our understanding of diverse global perspectives.

