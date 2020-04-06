Indore: IG Vivek Sharma meets grieving kin of deceased cop

Indore: A police constable posted at Pardeshipura police station died after his condition deteriorated while on duty on Monday. It is said that the constable was suffering from some health issues due to which his condition deteriorated. After his death, IG Vivek Sharma met the constable’s wife and other family members with the assurance to help them.

After meeting family members, IG reached Pardeshipura police station and where he discussed with the staff and gave them necessary instructions. In a discussion with media, IG told said the constable, Abrar Khan, was on duty at Malwa Mill Square on Monday when his condition deteriorated around 8.30 am. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed. The constable had some health problems.

As a precaution, IG has asked doctors to take sample of constable to find out if he had Covid-19 symptoms. He was suffering from asthma also. The IG has been extremely serious about the health of the police staff, who are deployed at various places of the city.

Force will be deployed in by-lanes: IG told media persons that police force will be deployed in the bylanes to keep an eye on the people violating the curfew or lockdown. Moreover, the monitoring of such areas will be done through drone cameras so that quick action could be taken against violators. Policemen will patrol the areas at night also.