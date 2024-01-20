Indore: IET Hostellers Clash, Pelts Stones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inmates of two boys hostels of Institute of Engineering and Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), clashed and pelted stones at each other over the petty issue of filling drinking water. One hosteller was injured. On learning about the incident, police also reached the IET campus.

However, no police complaint was filed in the matter. As per information, an inmate of a hostel had gone to fill drinking water from a water cooler in another hostel. While doing so he and an inmate of the same hostel entered into a feud. Some hostellers beat up the “outsider”. When fellow hostellers of the inmate beaten up came to know about the incident they roughed up some inmates of the rival hostel.

This further escalated the situation and inmates of both hostels pelted stones at each other. The institute authorities called up the police who reached the IET campus. Seeing the police, the hostellers got into their respective boarding facility. IET director Sanjiv Tokekar said that the disciplinary committee members would inquire into the matter and report back. The matter is likely to reach the proctorial board.