Indore: IDA slaps Rs 27L notice to Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strict action against the ongoing Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav-2023 at Vijayanagar Square, the Indore Development Authority on Thursday handed over a notice to the organisers to pay Rs 27 lakhs.
They have been given three days to deposit the amount. The organisers obtained permission from IDA to set up a fair in 5,000 square feet of land for 43 days and deposited Rs 2.15 lakh as fees.
However, following a complaint the IDA inspected the site and found that the fair was spread over 63,602 square feet of land and hence they will have to pay Rs 27 lakhs, IDA officials said.
