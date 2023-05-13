Indore: IDA presents an ambitious Rs 6,000 cr annual budget

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) presented a Rs 6,005 crore budget on Friday, which is six times bigger than last year’s.

Many big announcements have been made in this budget which includes connectivity of IDA’s three TPS with the city through flyovers. They also plan development of a convention centre with a seating capacity of 10,000 people.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda on Friday presented the IDA’s budget in the presence of MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other officials.

FLATS FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

IDA has announced that Scheme number 34 will have 32 flats in the residential complex for senior citizens. Those above 60 years will get these flats for free. Senior Citizen Complex is coming up near Star Square. It will have non-slippery floor, physiotherapy room, 24-hour ambulance service, multi-purpose hall, spacious meeting room and campus.

CONVENTION CENTRE WITH 10K CAPACITY

According to the budget, a convention centre with a 10,000 seating capacity will be built on the lines of the Brilliant Convention Centre on 17 hectares of land which is vacant on the Super Corridor. It will be made through PPP model. It will be 5 times bigger than Brilliant Convention Centre.

Read Also Indore: Pension Adalat at CSWT on May 17

11 NEW FLYOVERS

Not only this, 11 new flyovers are being built in the city including Khajrana, Bhanwarkuan Square, Luvkush Square and other squares at a cost of Rs 448 crore. Work on 4 flyovers has started and work on others is yet to start.

The IDA’s budget is of Rs 6005 crores this year. Out of this the total expenditure is estimated at Rs 3081 crore and Rs 3432 crore will be saved.

“After cleanliness, now Indore needs to become number one in the traffic system. Efforts are being made to make the traffic of the city smooth. In this context, it has been decided to construct 11 flyovers in the budget at a cost of Rs 448 crore,” said Chawda.

In the budget meeting, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar showed the work being done in 13 projects of the city. During this, it was informed that work is still in progress at Nayta Mundla ISBT and MR 10 ISBT (Bus Stand).

It may be noted that last year the IDA had presented a budget of Rs 1,100 crore, but this time an amount of more than Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for the budget.

BOOST FOR GREENERY

A significant amount will be spent for greenery in this budget. Under this, the city's largest city forest will be built in Scheme-97 Part 4 on 20 acres of land. A forest will be created here by the Miyawaki method. After planting trees in this method, a forest-like environment starts appearing in two to three years. This year the work will start from the rainy season.

CHILDREN’S PARK AT MANGAL MERRYLAND

For entertainment, a Children's Park will be built on the land in Scheme-54 of Mangal Merryland, which is now owned by IDA following a SC judgement. For this, the IDA will conduct a survey of good children's parks in the country. It will be made world class. Rides, skating, sports activities will also be kept for children. This will be the first park of its kind in the city. Similar women entrepreneurship centres will be set up and Rs 15 crore will be spent on the Entrepreneurship Centre.

IDA BUDGET

Description Budget expected (2022-23) Revised (in Cr)

BUDGET AT GLANCE

Read Also Indore: 80 new electric buses to be launched in city