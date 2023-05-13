Indore: Pension Adalat at CSWT on May 17

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) Border Security Force is organising a Pension Adalat on May 17 for redressal of grievances of BSF pensioners/family pensioners belonging to the State of MP, UP & Maharasthtra in a hybrid mode (video conference as well as physical mode).

In this hybrid mode Pension Adalat, the representative of head of department, drawing & disbursing officer, bank officer etc will attend to redress the grievances of BSF pensioners at the venue. The interested pensioners who are having grievances may attend physically and others can attend same through the link provided to them. This Pension Adalat will be organised in overall supervision of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector general, Border Security Force, Central School of Weapons & Tactics, Indore. Phone number of Nodal Officer J H Sastry, AC(M) is 9408305647 & ASI(M) Shyam Dhotre is 9979366385.

