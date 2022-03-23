Indore: ICAI to held 2-day National Conference in City on March 26, 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Chartered Accountant (CA) Branch of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) is going to organise a two-day National Conference of CAs in the city on March 26 and 27.

The conference will be held under the aegis of the Professional Development Committee of the Institute.

Central Council Member and Conference Chairperson CA Kemisha Soni informed that a large number of chartered accountants from Indore as well as from all over the state would participate in the conference. Keeping in view the demand of time and current changes, the topics of the conference were decided. Subject experts of cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Indore etc. would deliver the expert lectures.

Regional Council Member CA Kirti Joshi said that because of the COVID, the physical conference was not organized for a long time. Now, such a big conference would be organized in the city. The use of technology would be promoted in the conference and the materials of the conference would be made available to the members on their mobiles at one click through scanner.

Indore branch chairman CA Anand Jain said that on the first day of the conference, CA Kemisha Soni would deliver the lectures on ICAI's code of ethics and ethics related to bank audit. Ashu Dalmiya of Delhi would elaborate on case law related to GST input tax credit, redevelopment and joint development agreement related capital. Mumbai's Jagdish Punjabi would explain on Gain and Mumbai's Hiral Shah would address on Succession Planning - Will, HUF, Nomination and Trust.

The second day of the conference the discussion would be held on the subject of bank audit to be held in the month of April. CA Nayan Kothi of Baroda would present an Overview on Bank Audit and Data Analytics for Long Form Audit Report. CA Anand Sharma of Ahmedabad would throw light on Documentation related to Bank Audit, Jain added.

Indore Branch Secretary CA Rajat Dhanuka informed that more than 500 CAs from different cities would be expected to attend the conference. On the first day of the program, Sachin Dave from Mumbai, Pooja Thackeray of Bhopal and their team would perform in the musical program in the evening.

