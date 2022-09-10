Indore: ‘I Believe Business Awards’ to be presented by Arihant Capital Markets today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Flagship event by Outcomes Delivered for awarding businesses that are extra ordinaire, supported by Arihant Capital Markets, is going to be held on Saturday, September 10. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will attend the awards ceremony as chief guest.

Arihant Capital Markets “I Believe Business Awards” shall facilitate startups, businesses, MSMEs and organisations from different industries/fields for their extraordinary work/business acumen or anything which has created an impact in the society.

The event will be a celebration of startups, enterprises, MSMEs and businesses of Madhya Pradesh who took up the responsibility to achieve their business goals and professional dreams with courage to risk the circumstances, thereby gaining accolades for their contribution to the community in microcosm and the state at large.

In all 20 awardees will be felicitated. These awardees have done amazing work in 20 diverse fields including entertainment, medicine, entrepreneurship, manufacturing, finance, exports, and social entrepreneurship. These awardees have been selected from empanelled jury members and have been chosen because they have shown exemplary contribution in their respective fields. The event will give the awardees and participants access to not only interact with the various dignitaries present but also get to know about each other. Networking leads to business supporting business across various segments.

