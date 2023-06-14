Indore: Hundreds Of ABVP Activists Rally To DAVV, Stage Protest Against Paper Leaks & Delayed Results

Indore: ABVP Activists Protest At DAVV Against Paper Leaks, Delayed Results Among Other Demands | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in large numbers, rallied to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday afternoon and staged a protest against paper leak, delayed results. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any law and order situation.

The protesters, who gathered at DAVV from across 8 districts of Indore division, sought to know the reason behind the university's paper leak, exams not being conducted on time and delayed results.

They also demanded from DAVV to set up a call centre for listening to complaints of students.

Heavy police force deployed

Heavy police force and quick response force personnel were present on the spot to control the situation.

Notably, paper leak has become a headache for the university authorities with exam papers getting leaked 30 mins prior on Whatsapp. As the leaking of the question paper continued this year, especially in BCom exams, the university constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha