Indore: Hostels In Indore Fail To Meet Students' Expectations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): We all know that Indore is the financial and education hub of Madhya Pradesh which attracts students from far and wide in pursuit of their dreams. However, despite boasting over 2,000 hostels and PG facilities, these accommodations fail to provide a nurturing environment for students.

Numerous students residing in girls' hostels in Indore reported dissatisfaction with their conditions, despite paying high fees. Dilapidated rooms with rickety beds, unclean washrooms, and tasteless, nutritionally deficient food, and non-potable water were among the common grievances.

Girl hostellers of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya even staged a massive protest over poor facilities at their boarding facility in January this year. Though the university had tried to tone down the issue calling it a stray incident, the fact remains the problems of non-potable water, low-quality & tasteless food and hygiene still persist at the university boarding facilities.

Last week, ABVP laid a siege to DAVV wherein they also raised the issue of poor facilities at DAVV hostels.

Two students of a university hostel said that they are not getting seasonal vegetables in their food. “We only get potato dishes every day which is not completing the nutritional requirements of our body,” they said

A student from a hostel in the GeetaBhawan area reported the theft of her money. She said, “I complained to the warden but she didn’t take any action and there is no security guard in the hostel.”

“I usually get free at 9 PM from my office due to which I reach my hostel around 10 PM and despite the fact that my warden knows about it she still makes me stand for one hour outside the hostel gate,” said a female intern of university hostel at Bhawarkuan. While girls are required to return to the hostel precisely at 8:00 PM, any delay results in a punitive waiting period outside the door. In contrast, the entry time for male hostels is 10:00 PM.

Three students arriving from other cities fell victim to a prevalent online scam perpetrated by some hostels near LIG colony.

“We saw attractive rooms and good facilities online, and we booked it but we got ill-maintained and poorly furnished accommodations upon arrival,” they said.

Following student complaints Free Press approached hostel owners for their perspective.

Namrata Sharma, warden at DAVV girls’ hostel, has acknowledged that problems exist in hostel premises. While speaking to the Free Press, Sharma stated that they constantly strive to resolve these issues; however, their authority is limited to reporting them to the university management. She explained that written applications have been submitted regarding concerns like electricity maintenance and water RO setup, which the university has addressed. However, matters such as replacing broken furniture and repairing water taps are beyond their control.

Sharma emphasised that strict rules regarding entry time are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the girls, as they have taken on the responsibility for their care.

Ritika Pawar, the owner of a private girls' hostel in GeetaBhawan, acknowledges the preference of today's generation for fast food over healthier options. With 400 girls in the hostel, it becomes challenging to cater to individual tastes. Pawar emphasised that problems are inevitable and can occur anywhere, including our own homes but emphasised that they work towards resolving issues promptly.

While each owner provided specific explanations, the overarching issues of overpricing and online scams remained unaddressed. The absence of a unified hostel association in Indore further complicates matters, allowing significant variations in prices and conditions.

(With inputs from Sheetal Kumari)

