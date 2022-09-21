Indore: 'Hope on Wheels' to help poor kids get better life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile van was inaugurated by the police department at the Police Control Room on Tuesday. This van will be known as ‘Hope on Wheels’. This van has been given to the AAC institution by ACG Care Foundation. The inaugural programme was attended by additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni, Sunil CSR Head (ACG Care Foundation), Vineet Devatra AGC HR Head Pithampur and children of Masti ki Pathshala.

Manisha Pathak Soni informed the children about child safety and told about the work of the police. Wasim Iqbal from Aas Child Line demonstrated how the van would work in Indore city. He said, “This van will run in the entire city to coordinate with the disadvantaged sections through recreational activities. It will save children from unsafe places and send them to shelter homes and provide education to these students through a mobile school.”

Read Also Indore: Rain lashes city areas with varying intensity