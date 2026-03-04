 Indore Holi Special: DAVV Students Paint The Campus In Vibrance & Fun
DAVV Holi Fest: Rang Barse and Gulal Groove Turn Campus into a Riot of colours, Music and Student Joy. From DJ beats and water cannons to laughter outside the School of Commerce and IIPS, DAVV students celebrate the Festival of colours with unmatched energy, Togetherness and festive spirit.

Koustubhi Shukul Updated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Indore Diaries: DAVV Departments Paint The Campus In Joy With Holi Fest | Canva

The campus of the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), a department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, buzzed with vibrant colours and infectious energy as students gathered to celebrate Holi in a spirit of joy and togetherness on Tuesday.

As Holi is a festival of colours and young energy, the students of DAVV celebrated the festival of colour in a cultural but Gen-Z way.

'Gulal Groove' brings youthful exuberance to the campus

Organised especially for DAVV students, the Holi fest at IIPS called Gulal Groove was more than just an event, it was a joyous celebration of friendship, laughter and youthful exuberance.

The air was filled with the scent of gulal, peppy music and countless smiles as students in white outfits turned into walking rainbows, dancing and splashing colours under open skies.

The tickets were especially affordable for students living in hostels and PG's so that all students living faraway from home could celebrate the festival of colours and unwind from the academic stress.

Tickets for 'Gulal Groove' were priced at just Rs 99 and the event featured groovy DJ playing hit Holi songs with tasty food stalls set up to reload the energy. Organic hues, cool refreshments, and festive music set the perfect tone for the colourful vibe of the festival of colours.

'Rang Barse' as a special DAVV highlight

A special highlight of the festivities was “Rang Barse,” held just outside the School of Commerce on the DAVV campus. Inspired by community Holi celebrations and popular Holi-themed events such as those advertised across India under the “Rang Barse” banner.

This gathering brought students together in large groups to enjoy organised colour plays, music and campus camaraderie.

The tickets were very affordable for students and were priced at Rs 79 while the event featured a simple yet colourful holi celebration for the students.

article-image

At Rang Barse, laughter and music blended as participants danced to lively tracks, shared sweet treats, and paused frequently to capture colourful photos with friends. Freshers and seniors alike reveled without inhibition; the festival became a canvas for shared memories and carefree moments.

Across Indore, Holi celebrations this season have taken on a larger meaning from traditional Holika Dahan ceremonies held across the city to Gen-Z campus Holi celebrations and community gatherings embracing the festival’s spirit with safety and enthusiasm and a tinge of youthfullness.

By the end of the day, as laughter faded into memories and vibrant colours clung to clothes and hair, it was clear that IIPS’s Gulal Groove and Rang Barse were more than just events they were a testament to the enduring joy of shared experience and the colourful spirit of student life at DAVV.

