Indore Hit & Run Case: CCTV Footage Shows Father-Son Duo Interacting With Burkha-Clad Foreign Women At Penthouse After Sagarshree Enclave Residents' Complaint Of Immoral Activity

Indore Hit & Run Case: CCTV Footage Shows Father-Son Duo Interacting With Women In Burkha At Penthouse | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV footage of the father-son duo accused in the Indore hit & run case has surfaced on social media, showing them interacting with women in ‘burkha.’ The clip supported building residents' complaints that penthouse was being used illegaly.

It is alleged the women were foreigners who would allegedly visit the penthouse frequently for immoral purposes.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the father Kuldeep Chaudhary and son Mohnish talking to two women in 'burkha.'

#WATCH | Indore Hit & Run: Foreign Women In Burqa Would Visit Penthouse In Shiv Vatika— CCTV Footage Supports Residents Complaints#Indore #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/CGGoEPvHje — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 28, 2026

Notably, a software engineer, Shampa Pathak, was allegedly killed after being run over by a car in Indore on Wednesday night (March 25) at Sagarshree Enclave in the MR-11 area under Lasudia police station.

Eyewitnesses claimed the accused son, Mohnish Chaudhary deliberately drove into her when she and other residents opposed their plan to rent out a penthouse for Airbnb.

What sparked the dispute?

The dispute began over two penthouses owned by the Chaudharys, which they were renting out via Airbnb.

Residents opposed this due to frequent visits by outsiders, who they claimed were foreign women. They also alleged those women visited for unethical activities.

Residents said that earlier mediation attempts by a local councillor also failed.

On Wednesday night, the argument escalated between Chaudharys and the residents.

The son, Mohnish, then allegedly drove a car into Shampa Pathak, a Software Engineer, while his father Kuldeep was also sitting inside.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the car speeding up deliberately before hitting her.

Shampa’s husband claimed it was intentional. She suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital.

Residents also alleged the penthouse was constructed illegally and was a source of conflict due to late-night activities.