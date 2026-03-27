Indore Techie Murder: 2 Day Police Remand For Father-Son Duo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police have taken the father and son on two-day police remand for allegedly mowing down Shampa Pathak Pandey, an engineer with IT major Infosys, with a speeding car. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Sagar Samriddhi Enclave in Shiva Vatika Township.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said the accused, Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son Mohnish, were interrogated to uncover further details before being placed on remand. During questioning, Mohnish allegedly told police that he “lost control” after residents began arguing with his father. Police are expected to conduct a crime scene recreation to establish the exact sequence of events.

Preliminary statements have been recorded from the security guard’s wife, Ranu, and several other witnesses. However, official statements from the victim’s husband, Saurabh Pandey, and other key individuals are still pending. Police said they are building a “watertight case” against the accused to ensure no legal leniency.

Profile of a ‘spoiled’ son

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mohnish has a history of aggressive behaviour. Despite not possessing a valid driving licence, he frequently posted videos on his Instagram account under the handle ‘Jaatx999_’, featuring high-speed driving and threatening content.

His father reportedly provided him with a premium SUV while he was still a minor. Mohnish uploaded several videos showing him brazenly violating traffic rules, including installing a red beacon and a hooter on his vehicle. He also displayed a caste sticker on the number plate and used black film on car windows. He was known to lead a “carcade” of four to five vehicles moving in tandem with loud hooters.

Taresh Soni said Lasudia police had previously taken action against Mohnish on December 28 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for traffic violations. At that time, Kuldeep Chaudhary was summoned and assured police that such behaviour would not be repeated.

The dispute: Commercial use of penthouse via Airbnb

The incident stemmed from a dispute over Kuldeep Chaudhary renting out his penthouse for commercial use through the Airbnb app. Residents had repeatedly objected to the penthouse being rented to outsiders for short stays, including foreign nationals and large groups of youths. Complaints had earlier been lodged with the local corporator and the builder.

On the night of the incident, the father and son allegedly cut off the power supply to other residents, escalating the argument into a violent confrontation. Mohnish allegedly drove the vehicle towards the crowd, first striking and injuring Ranu.

He then continued to manoeuvre aggressively through the parking lot for a second time. While others managed to dodge the vehicle, Shampa Pathak Pandey was struck with such force that she was thrown into the air, resulting in her death.

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New beginning ends in tragedy

Saurabh Pandey said the couple bought the flat in October 2024. At the time, the builder had not mentioned any penthouse construction. On March 13, they moved into the apartment, after which frequent disputes arose between the accused and residents over the alleged illegal use of the penthouse.