Indore News: Husband Alleges Teen Driver Ran Over Wife Deliberately After Dispute |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shampa Pathak, also known as Shampa Pandey, would still be alive if the teenage driver had stopped accelerating after the initial impact, said her husband Saurabh Pandey. He alleged that the driver continued his rampage, leading to her death.

Recalling the incident

Saurabh Pandey, who also works with Infosys, said, “Our electricity went out, and we rushed downstairs after hearing chaos. When I enquired whether our MCB had tripped or someone had turned off the supply, Kuldeep admitted he had done so and began arguing. The situation escalated, and he called his son, saying they would ‘clear our dues’. Despite residents blocking the path, the son sped the vehicle. If he had stopped after hitting the first person, Shampa would still be alive. When Shampa was struck, he did not stop but accelerated again, causing her to be flung into the air before he intentionally ran over her.”

Together for 22 years

Shampa and Saurabh had worked together for the past 22 years. They earlier worked in Chandigarh before moving to Indore nearly four years ago. Originally from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the family had recently shifted from Scheme No. 114 to their new flat in Shiv Vatika Samriddhi Enclave on March 13. Shampa is survived by Saurabh and their two sons, Shresth, 10, and Shreyans, seven.

Pillar damaged

One of the pillars in the parking lot was severely damaged during the incident. The vehicle crashed into the structure with significant force after striking Shampa. The impact of the incident was evident in the parking area.

Meanwhile, the accused had assaulted a few female residents so harshly that clumps of hair were found scattered on the parking lot.

Bid to mislead police

Following the incident, Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son Mohsin reached the police station to lodge a complaint of assault against residents. However, they were subsequently arrested for murder. Police sources said the duo believed that a case of negligence would be registered against them, which would have allowed them to secure bail more easily.

Residents’ allegations

Residents alleged that the suspects had a history of harassment, including switching off electricity to flats from the meter board. They also claimed the penthouse had direct access to the building’s water tank and was being used for questionable activities, with outsiders frequently visiting late at night.

Tense Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, residents had complained to local corporator Rakesh Solanki and society builder Bharat Baheti regarding frequent disputes over commercial activities in the residential premises. The Chaudharys had reportedly assured residents they would stop using the property for Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb operations under scan

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said police will investigate Airbnb operations in residential areas. Statements from company officials will be recorded to determine whether such rentals comply with local zoning and safety regulations. Strict action will be taken if violations are found.

Why police booked case under murder

Based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from Sagar Samriddhi Enclave, police invoked Section 103 for the following reasons:

Prior intention: The victim’s husband said the accused father told his son to “clear their dues”, indicating alleged premeditated intent.

Second acceleration: Accelerating again after the initial impact suggests intent rather than accident.

Rampage: Breaking through the society gate and driving towards a crowd indicated knowledge that the act could result in death.