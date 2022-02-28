Indore: Hira Nagar cops feted by locals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Hira Nagar area residents honoured the police and thanked them for being successful in exposing drug rackets, vehicle theft, and other crimes in the area.

Hira Nagar police station incharge Satish Patel and other staff of the police station were felicitated.

The campaign being run by TI Patel and his staff against drug and theft in the police station area was highly appreciated. The women and people of the colony thanked the police for keeping the minor children away from drugs by taking action against drug peddlers and other such people. They also thanked the police for putting control on theft cases in the area.

The police have notched up several successes in the recent past; busting the Bavaria gang that targetted wedding gardens, a thief who stole from a house in Sagar Vihar Colony, busted the Tanda gang among others.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:54 AM IST